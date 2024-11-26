Oskaloosa Community Schools Announces Search for New Director of Activities

OSKALOOSA, IA — Oskaloosa Community Schools is launching a nationwide search for its next Director of Activities, a role beginning in summer 2025 to further strengthen the district’s athletics and extracurricular programs.

This search aligns with the district’s mission, “Engaging ALL Students to Embrace the Power of Learning,” and underscores Oskaloosa Schools’ dedication to providing leadership and growth opportunities for students involved in activities in and beyond the classroom.

The future Director of Activities will be tasked with building a strong athletics program and fostering a culture of success across all activities, further enhancing the overall educational experience and leadership opportunities for Oskaloosa students.

Oskaloosa Schools continually evaluates how to best serve our students and community. The decision to conduct a nationwide search for a new Director of Activities reflects the district’s commitment to excellence and fostering leadership growth across all athletics and extracurricular programs.

We extend our gratitude to Ryan Parker for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

We believe that building a strong culture in our activities program is critical to providing a well-rounded education and fostering student success. We look forward to an exciting future for Oskaloosa activities.

Oskaloosa Community Schools is dedicated to a thorough hiring process for this important role.

Parker sent Oskaloosa News a statement following the press release from the school district. “I have been overwhelmed with the community support the last couple days. I have been focusing on my family through this process. I have a 16, 13 and 10 year old and their world just got changed. Extremely disappointed in this decision but still have a job to do. I’ll have comments later as this progresses.”