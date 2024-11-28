Oskaloosa Bowling Teams Battle Sigourney in Home Match

The Oskaloosa High School bowling teams hosted Sigourney on Tuesday in a thrilling match that saw the boys’ team clinch a narrow victory, while the girls’ team fell to a strong Sigourney squad.

The boys’ team pulled off a razor-thin win, edging Sigourney by just three pins with a total score of 3008 to 3005. Senior Trey VanWyk led Oskaloosa with back-to-back high games of 257 and 258, giving him an impressive two-game series total of 515. Kyle McHawes followed with a 412 series, and Marshall Seibert contributed a 407 series, including a high game of 230.

“It was nice to come away with the win on the boys’ side,” said Oskaloosa coach Tony Witt. “However, both the boys and girls need to do a lot of work on their spare shooting, which is something we will be focusing on at the next few practices.”

On the girls’ side, Oskaloosa was topped by Sigourney, with the final team scores reading 2243 to 2154. Sidney Thompson led the Lady Indians with a high game of 191 and the top two-game series of 361. Abby Tarr also stood out, recording the second-highest game of 186 and a 336 series.

“The girls lost to a very solid Sigourney team,” Witt said. “Sidney Thompson had the high game and series, and Abby Tarr had the second-highest scores. We’ll continue to work hard and improve.”