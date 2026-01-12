Oskaloosa Bowlers Sweep Norwalk, Boys Stay Unbeaten

The Oskaloosa boys and girls bowling teams both picked up wins over Norwalk on Saturday as the program continues a strong start to the season.

The Oskaloosa boys improved to 4-0 on the year with another solid team performance. Freshman Colton Parks led the way with a big day, rolling the high game of 279 and finishing with the top two-game series at 413. Kyle McHawes added the second-highest game with a 233 and placed third in two-game series with a 368. Grady Kennedy recorded the second-best two-game series at 385 and also had the third-highest game with a 226.

The lane conditions were drier than the team is used to, but the boys made the needed adjustments and stayed consistent to earn the win.

The Oskaloosa girls also earned a victory and now sit at 4-1 on the season. Senior Sidney Thompson led the team with the high game of 203 and the top two-game series at 372. Regan Abrahamson followed with the second-highest game of 189 and the second-best series at 347. Faith Carmer added a strong showing with the third-highest two-game series at 294.

Oskaloosa will bowl its next three meets at home, giving fans a chance to support the Indians as the season moves into a busy stretch.

