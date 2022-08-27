One Of Oskaloosa’s Biggest Events Happening Labor Day Weekend

by Ken Allsup

August 26th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – One of Oskaloosa’s biggest events will happen again on the square on Saturday, September 3rd.

Recording artist Britt Nicole will be the headline act of the evening.

Nicole has not only found success in Christian music but in the mainstream as well, with hits like “Gold” in 2012 and “Ready or Not” in 2013.

Also performing will be Josh Wilson, a contemporary Christian musician who has had hits like “Savior, Please” and “Trying to Fit the Ocean in a Cup.”

Local favorite “Friday Night Fire Band” will be opening the evening of music.

The only cost you may run into for the concert is if you get hungry or thirsty during the evening’s music. There will be many different truck vendors bringing a wide variety of food that evening.

This is the seventh concert in the past eight years, and the event has continued to grow.

Wyndell Campbell, one of the event organizers, says that experience allows them to do some things a little better every year. “It feels like we learned some lessons from the years before.”

Campbell believes that moving the concert to the Labor Day weekend also helped the event by not having a conflict with other summertime events like fairs, races, and more. “The weather tends to be a little more agreeable.”

The shorter days also allow the light show on stage to be more prevalent and the heat to be a little less than in the middle of summer.

Many area churches and businesses sponsored the concert, which sprang from the idea of a common worship night that all area churchgoers could enjoy. “It’s all about coming together, doing this as one community.”

Food trucks are scheduled to be set up by noon on the 3rd, with kids’ activities beginning around 5 pm. The music is planned to start around 6 pm, with the concert ending near the ten o’clock hour.

You can learn more by visiting the concert website HERE – https://oskyfreeconcert.com/

You can get additional updates by visiting them on their Facebook Page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/oskyconcert