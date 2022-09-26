OMS 7th Grade Football Wins A Hot One At Home

by Brandon Lenhart

Oskaloosa 7th grade football team hosted Grinnell last Tuesday on one of the hottest nights of the year. Our kids really displayed individual and team toughness from the opening kick off of the A game until the very end of the B game. We played really tough despite the grueling conditions we played in.

In the A game we really had a balanced attack, both on the ground and in the air. Oskaloosa took the lead early in the game, and although we were put in some tough situations both on offense and defense, we never trailed from the time we put points on the board. Our defense came up with 2 key stops near Grinnell’s Endzone. Defensively we had two individuals who really stood out in Kellen Padget and Barrettt Rhinehart-Lynch. Kien Bryan came up with a huge Fumble recovery in a crucial moment of the game. It was a total team effort on both sides of the ball and we couldn’t be more proud of these kids, we have worked hard from the 1st day we hit the practice field until now. Well deserved and much appreciated team victory.

A Team Score 30-20

Individual scoring

Coleton Fawcett – 2 Passing TD’s, had several nice runs

Aidan Cox – 2 Rushing TD’s 2 pt conversion

Evion Knox – 1 Receiving TD, 2pt conversion

Andrew Hersom – 1 Receiving TD, several big receptions

Jacob Mitrisin – several catches for positive yards

The B Game was much like the A game, we scored early in the 1st half and never looked back. Our defense held up nicely, holding Grinnell to very little yards passing or rushing. The Oskaloosa Indians defense had several team tackles for loss of yards. Grinnell was not able to get on the scoreboard, and really had trouble moving the ball all night. Ethan Vander Linden had 3 very good open field tackles on defense tonight. All players on offense & defense did a great job all night staying disciplined and doing their jobs one assignment at a time.

B Team Score 12-0

Individual Scoring

Kien Bryan – 1 rushing TD – long run

Jacob Mitrisin – 1 rushing TD

Ethan Vander Linden – several nice runs following big blocks by Carver Russell

We are really proud of all of our members of the football team as we continue to improve on a daily basis, tonight was a huge step in the right direction for Osky football moving forward.