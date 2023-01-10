OHS Students Share Acts Of Kindness

During the week of December 12th-16th, Oskaloosa High School students participated in Act of Kindness week! They went to local nursing homes, made tie blankets, sang Christmas carols, colored, and played volleyball with the residents.

Grade 9 went to Homestead and enjoyed playing volleyball with balloons. The students were very impressed with the residents’ hitting abilities! They were even more impressed with the facility’s soft-serve ice cream machine.

Grade 10 went to Crystal Heights and made Christmas ornaments.

Grade 11 spent their afternoon at Northern Mahaska Specialty Care and made tie blankets and colored pictures with the residents. They loved hearing stories from the residents about life in high school and enjoyed the residents’ friendly banter about who would get to keep the blankets when they were completed.

The seniors went to Osky Care Center and sang Christmas carols! Overall an amazing week for the OHS students!