OHS Madrigal Dessert Theater Tickets Available

The Oskaloosa High School Choirs would like to invite our community to the annual performances of our Madrigal Dessert Theater! All of the information you need is listed below”

WHO – Oskaloosa High School Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, and Madrigal Choir

WHAT – Annual Madrigal Dessert Theater

WHERE – The large gym at the middle school

WHEN – December 11th and 12th. Show times are 4pm and 7:00pm for Saturday and Sunday and 2pm.

COST – $15. This includes dessert, wassail, skits, a TON of music, performances from our Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Choir, Madrigal Choir, and countless surprises throughout the evening.

TICKETS – Tickets are available now and can be purchased online through the school’s website under the activities link at www.oskycsd.org

This event has grown to be a holiday staple in our community and our students LOVE putting on these performances. We would love to see you all there!