OHS Boys Have Strong Performances At State Meet

by Mike Sterner

Four young men competing in five events qualified for the State track meet looking to grow and set new bests against the best in Iowa, and they did just that.

Thursday began with Patrick De Ronde in the 3200. His first mile was incredible, and his second showed his grit as Patrick held on for a strong 12th place finish.

Friday was a packed day as 3 events would compete. We started with Tatum Westercamp running to 110 Hurdles. Although Tatum eyed a spot in the finals, he did gain very valuable experience and ran his second fastest hurdle time ever finishing in 16th place.

Waylon Bolibaugh lined up in the blocks next to compete for the Indians in the 400 Hurdles. Waylon moved up from his seed time of 21st to 18th in the field. He also gained valuable state meet experience which will help him in his senior season in 2023.

The final event for the Indians was the Distance Medley Relay, run by Tatum Westercamp, Colin Snitker, Waylon Bolibaugh, and Patrick De Ronde. Every member of the quartet PR-ed as the team dropped nearly 4 seconds off their season best time. Their efforts moved them from 22nd to 13th place in Class 3A.

Saturday was the final day for senior Patrick DeRonde to showcase his grit, determination, and skill in the 1600 with a loaded field of runners. Patrick did not disappoint as he dropped nearly 10 seconds off his previous PR best, running to a 10th place finish for the Indians.

We are so thankful for the experiences these young men have gained this season culminated by these strong performances at the Co-Ed State meet this past weekend.