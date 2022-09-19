Offensive Struggles Continue for WPU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s soccer team lost another tough one Sunday, falling to the Baker Wildcats 2-0 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup.

The game was pushed back a day after inclement weather postponed action Saturday night. The Statesmen (3-3, 0-2 Heart) played even statistically, as they were outshot just 11-10 in the game, but actually had more shots on goal at 5-2.

Baker (3-3-1, 1-0 Heart) took advantage of the shots it did have, scoring both of its goals in the first period at the 13:19 and 36:52 marks. The Wildcats outshot the Statesmen 8-5 in the first period.

William Penn improved in the second period with a 5-3 advantage in shot attempts. Unfortunately, the hosts could not capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes.

Offensively, Chanin Olandin (So., Oslo, Norway, Sports Management) and Joaquin Gil (Sr., Valencia, Spain, Master’s of Sports Management) both tallied two shots.

“Everything that could have gone wrong did today,” Head Coach Simon Brown. “We need to regroup and focus on winning a game, beginning with our next outing versus a top team in Clarke.”

Next Up: WPU will remain at home this coming Wednesday, hosting Clarke in another Heart matchup at 7:30 p.m.