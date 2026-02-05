NO. 5 WARRIORS COMPLETE SEASON SWEEP OF TRITON

February 05, 2026

River Grove, IL – No. 5 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball continued its winning ways Wednesday night with a double-digit win on the road, dropping Triton College (IL) 69-54 in River Grove, IL. The Warriors improve to 22-2 overall on the year.

Indian Hills, who jumped up in the national rankings to No. 5 this week, extended its season-long winning streak to 10 contests while dropping the Trojans for the second time this season, completing the regular season sweep. Indian Hills has now won nine of its last 11 matchups with Triton.

Sophomore KJ LaMonte (Davenport, IA/New Mexico Highlands) poured in a team-high 15 points on 5-9 shooting from the floor while Ater Manyuon (Austin, MN/We Are United Prep) added 14 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Taj Au-Duke (Toronto, Canada/Pepperdine) added 11 points, nine rebounds and a game-high six assists for the Warriors.

Indian Hills and Triton battled to a 29-29 draw at halftime before the Warriors ran away in the second half, outscoring the Trojans by 15 over the final 20 minutes of play. The Warriors held Triton to just 9-32 from the floor in the second half, and a 31.8 percent clip overall.

The Warriors limited their miscues on the night, committing just 10 turnovers while forcing 15 errors from the Trojans. Indian Hills found success in its passing game, assisting on 18 of the team’s 28 field goals.

The Warriors’ road stretch continues with a trip to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foe Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, IA on Saturday night. Action gets underway at 7:00 PM.