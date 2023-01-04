NO. 5 IHCC FALLS TO NO. 18 MOBERLY AREA

Ottumwa, IA – No. 5 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday night as the Warriors fell 82-71 to No. 18 Moberly Area Community College (MO) at the Hellyer Center. The Warriors fall to 15-2 overall on the year.

Playing its first contest in 2023, the Warriors fell behind by six at the halftime intermission and trailed by as many as 18 in the second half to fall to the Greyhounds in the 80th all-time meeting between the two clubs. The loss is the first in 11 contests against Moberly Area for the Warriors.

Sophomore Truth Harris (Mount Vernon, NY/Pensacola), this week’s Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) DI Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, poured in a team-high 24 points in the win. The guard is averaging 30.5 points per game over his last two contests for the Warriors.

Don McHenry (Milwaukee, WI/Hawaii-Hilo) added 10 points in the first half and freshman Trevion LaBeaux (Waterloo, IA/Ames) came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-6 shooting.

The Warriors managed to outrebound the Greyhounds by a 43-38 margin on Tuesday, led by a team-high nine from Lado Laku (Dallas, TX/Cal State Fullerton).

Indian Hills built a five-point lead just 1:37 into the contest, but the Warriors failed to extend that lead any further throughout the duration of the contest. The Greyhounds took a 27-26 lead at the 4:48 mark of the first half and never looked back.

Moberly Area pushed its 42-36 halftime lead to double digits with four minutes of action in the second half and led by as many as 18 midway through the final frame. The Warriors were able to cut the deficit to six on two separate occasions in the closing minutes but could not overcome the Greyhounds’ lead.

Indian Hills is back in action at the Hellyer Center Saturday night to take on Kansas City Kansas Community College in a nonconference matchup at 7:00 PM.