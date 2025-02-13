NO. 2 WARRIORS SUFFER SETBACK AT NO. 6 TRITON

February 12, 2025

River Grove, IL – No. 2 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night, dropping a narrow 65-58 battle to No. 6 Triton College (IL) in a top-10 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) matchup. The Warriors move to 21-5 on the year.

Quinton Perkins II (Dallas, TX/Tarleton State) sparked the Warrior offense, scoring a team-high 23 points, including a barrage of three-point shots in the second half. Perkins has now tallied at least 23 points in a game in three of his last four outings while averaging 19.5 points per game during the stretch.

Sophomore Abdoulaye Fall (Dakar, Senegal/Cloud County) added nine points in the loss for the Warriors.

Indian Hills held the Trojans to just 23.3 percent three-point shooting on the night, but the Warriors lost the rebounding battle inside the paint, 52-39, a margin that proved to be the difference maker in Wednesday night’s heavyweight battle.

Indian Hills scored the first bucket of the game on its opening possession, but the Trojans responded to a comfortable lead in the opening minutes of the first half. In a low-scoring affair, the Warriors bounced back to take a 19-18 lead in the closing minutes before the Trojans scored the final five points of the half to take a 23-19 lead into the locker room.

Triton jumped out to a 31-23 lead in the early goings of the second half, but it was Perkins who sparked the rally with three consecutive three-point shots to tie the game at 38-all. A three from freshman Mason Costello (Waukee, IA/Waukee) gave Indian Hills its first lead of the half, 43-42.

The closing minutes so a back-and-forth battle between the two nationally ranked opponents. Both sides traded the lead three times and saw a pair of ties, but eventually Triton proved to be too much down the stretch to steal the win for the Warriors.

Indian Hills falls to 8-2 all-time vs. Triton with both losses coming in River Grove.

The Warriors return to action Saturday night in Burlington, IA for an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) matchup at Southeastern Community College. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM from Loren Walker Arena.