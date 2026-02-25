NO. 2 WARRIORS CAP UNBEATEN ICCAC SLATE

February 24, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – In its first game as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, Indian Hills Men’s Basketball rolled past Marshalltown Community College 94-71 at the Hellyer Center on Tuesday night. The win capped an undefeated Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season for the Warriors.

With the victory, Indian Hills extended its winning streak to 15 games while improving to 27-2 overall on the year. The Warriors completed its regular season sweep of ICCAC foes with a 4-0 mark. The win also gave Indian Hills a 17-0 record on its home court this year, extending its home court win streak to 26 games at the Hellyer Center over the past two seasons, its longest streak since winning 37 consecutive contests on its home floor from 2016-19.

All 12 players that saw the court on Tuesday night found their way into the scoring column as Sawyer Mayhugh (Weston, MA/Queens) led the way with a team-high 15 points on 6-9 shooting. Sophomore Taj Au-Duke (Toronto, Canada/Pepperdine) tallied 14 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists for the Warriors while fellow sophomore KJ LaMonte (Davenport, IA/New Mexico Highlands) went 4-4 from the floor and 4-4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. Mason Costello (Waukee, IA/Waukee) finished the night 5-7 from the floor, including 3-5 from three-point range to post 13 points and Ater Manyuon (Austin, MN/We Are United Prep) added 10 for the Warriors.

As a team, Indian Hills posted its 10th game of the year with a field goal percentage of at least 50.0 percent, finishing the night with a 58.9 percent clip. The Warriors also shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc and 76.0 percent as a team from the charity stripe, the team’s seventh such occurrence shooting 50.0 / 40.0 / 70.0 of the year.

Indian Hills dominated the rebounding battle with a 41-26 advantage as Mayhugh led the charge with a team-high seven boards.

The Warriors have now won 30 consecutive games vs. Marshalltown.

With the conference win, Indian Hills has now won 19 consecutive ICCAC matchups, including four consecutive undefeated regular season conference titles.

The Warriors will wrap up its regular season at the Hellyer Center Friday night with a non-league matchup vs. Highland Community College (IL) at 7:00 PM. The Warriors previously defeated the Cougars 85-81 in Freeport, IL on January 22.