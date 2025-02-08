NM Sweeps Van Buren, Moravia

MORAVIA – North Mahaska travelled to Moravia Monday and came away with a pair of dual wins. The Warhawks downed Van Buren 58-18 and Moravia 56-24. North Mahaska recorded 12 pins, a pair technical falls and two major decisions in the meet.

In the match with Van Buren to open the night, North Mahaska had eight contested matches winning six, four by pin and two by technical fall. The Warhawks also picked up four forfeits.

Cooper Sampson took little time at 106 pounds pinning Braxton Headley in 30 seconds. Following an open at 113, Logan VanZee took just 53 seconds to pin Sawyer Spiker at 120. No. 12 Aydan Groom returned to the line up at 132 and pinned Parker Boley in 1:01.

Joel DeJong picked up the first forfeit at 138 and No. 5 Ryan Groom scored a 15-0 tech fall over Carver Goehring in the 144-pound match. Hunter Wernli followed up at 150 with a tech fall over Jackson Meek, 16-0.

Chris Long at 150, Gage Ries at 165 and Nolan Tum at 285 all received wins by forfeit. Chance Angle pinned Kaden Miller at 215 in 1:52.

Max Reed was pinned by Van Buren’s Alex Scott in 2 minutes and Nolan Schock fell at 190 pounds to Elijah Westercamp in 1:24.

North Mahaska gave up forfeits at 113 and 126 pounds in the match with Moravia, which sandwiched VanZee’s pin of Tripp Van Zante in 3:17. Aydan Groom pinned Aiden Kelley in 3:43 to tie the match at 12-12. DeJong followed up with a pin of Jayden Hatfield in 52 seconds to give NM the lead for good.

Ryan Groom took 1:07 to pin William Kok. Wernli added another at 150 in 2:26 over Jesse Myhr. Chris Long lost to Isaac Messamaker in 45 seconds. Ries got the pin parade going again with a fall of Mason Messamaker in 1:06. Max Reed got into the win. Column with a pin of Kennick Eastlick in 52 seconds.

Schock scored a major decision over Luke McDonald, 12-0 at 190 and Sampson scored one over Clayton McDonald, 12-3. Angle pinned Noah Spring in 1:51 and Tum fell to Brant Spring in 1:06.

North Mahaska (23-4) will now prepare for the state qualifying meet on Feb. 15 at Pleasantville.