NM Girls Open with Loss in Missouri

QUEEN CITY, Mo. – North Mahaska entered the 2021-22 basketball season with a contest against Schuyler County, Mo., and fell to the Class 2 school 67-60 in a foul-laden contest. It was the season opener for both schools.

North Mahaska held a 17-15 lead after one quarter but slipped behind 33-32 at halftime. NM came back for a 50-47 lead entering the final quarter. Senior forward Layla Hargis out and the Lady Rams were able to double up NM in the final frame.

Freshman Breckyn Schilling led No. 8 North Mahaska with 23 points and six steals. Senior Kaitlyn VanDonselaar hit four triples to finish with 12. Hargis scored nine and senior Addie Schilling added five. Freshman Regan Grewe chipped in seven.

NM pulled down 32 rebounds including nine by senior Breanna Fogle with nine. Breckyn Schilling and Hargis each grabbed five.

The Warhawks shot 36.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point arc. North Mahaska was 16-for-30 from the free throw line.

North Mahaska will enter South Iowa Cedar League play Tuesday when they host Colfax-Mingo.