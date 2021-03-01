NM Girls Earn All-Conference

by RD Keep

North Mahaska girls were well represented on the 2020-21 South Iowa Cedar League all-conference basketball teams. Two were named as first team members, one on second team and two honorable mention.

Junior Layla Hargis was one of five who were unanimous selections to the first team. Junior Addie Schilling also earned first team honors. Hargis was the team’s leading scorer with 342 points and the leading rebounder gathering in 240 including 132 offensive boards. Schilling was second on the team in scoring with 244 points. She was credited with 111 rebounds and led the team in assists with 102. She and Hargis led the team in blocked shots with 19 and 20 respectively.

Fogle had impressive numbers in earning the second team nod. She scored 141 points, grabbed 132 rebounds, doled out 46 assists and garnered 44 steals. She also had five blocked shot.

McKay, the lone senior on the squad, scored 113 points including making 22 3-pointers. She had 45 steals and 44 assists. VanDonselaar was the long-range shooter hitting 44 percent of her shots from behind the arc. She was 44-for-144 and finished with 149 points. She was credited with 44 steals and 28 assists.

North Mahaska finished the season 15-4 overall and 11-3 in the league to place fourth.

South Iowa Cedar League

First Team

(*Unanimous Selection)

*Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; *Dylan Holland, sr., Montezuma; *Cally Gibbs, sr., Lynnville-Sully; *Kaylee Weber, sr., Sigourney; *Layla Hargis, jr., North Mahaska; Addie Schilling, jr., North Mahaska; Cassity Havens, sr., Iowa Valley; Karlee Timm, sr., HLV.

Coach of the year — Janel Burgess, Montezuma.

Second Team

Mia Boulton, soph., Montezuma; Shanae Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Reagan McFarland, jr., Lynnville-Sully; Carly Goodwin, fr., Sigourney; Breanna Fogle, jr., North Mahaska; Amelia Frimml, sr., Iowa Valley; Alyssa Tegeler, jr., Belle Plaine; Mia Ayers, jr., English Valleys; Carley Underwood, soph., Colfax-Mingo.

Honorable Mention

Madison McKay, sr.; Kaitlyn VanDonselaar, jr.