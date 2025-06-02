NM Completes 5-game Sweep

VICTOR – North Mahaska’s softball team completed five wins in four days with a 3-2 decision at HLV Friday. The Warhawks improved their South Iowa Cedar League mark to 3-0.

North Mahaska got on the board in the top of the first inning after Maddie Doonan homered to right field, and Grewe doubled to center field, each scoring one run. The Warhawks scored one run in the top of the fifth on a solo home run to right field by Grewe.

Grewe started in the circle for North Mahaska and gave up eight hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out two and walking two. Lily Randall began the game for HLV/Tri-County Warriors. She surrendered three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking 11.

North Mahaska accumulated 11 walks for the game. Olivia Ridgeway, Addie Falb, Lydia Howell, and Kayla Readshaw led the team with two free passes each. Howell and Readshaw each stole multiple bases. North Mahaska ran wild on the base paths, tallying nine stolen bases for the game.

Karley Moore and Abbi Tharp each collected two hits for HLV/Tri-County Warriors. Raegan Molyneux and Tharp each drove in one run.

The Warhawks will return home Monday to host Montezuma.