NM Boys Fifth at SICL Meet

OSKALOOSA – North Mahaska competed with 10 other schools over the 18-hole, par-72 course at Oskaloosa Golf Monday in the South Iowa Cedar League boy’s tournament. HLV outdueled Sigourney by one stroke to win the conference title, 335-336. North Mahaska placed fifth with a 373.

Jaxon VanDerVeer earned ninth place overall carding a 13-over 85. The conference medaled the top 10. BGM’s Ethan Bridgewater shot a 2-over 74 but suffered a disqualification. That boosted HLV’s Peyton Roth to the top spot with a 75 and Brennan McGuire took runnerup honors with a 77. English Valleys’ Gage Heyne was third with a 78, Porter Cave of Keota shot a 79 and Sigourney’s Solon Yates rounded out the top five with an 82.

Oskaloosa Golf is a challenging course with a front nine like many of the courses the teams play on a daily basis. The back nine is long and much more challenging.

Sampson Cooper was second for the Warhawks with a 92 and Lucas Nunnikhoven right behind with a 93. Jack Kelderman rounded out the North Mahaska scoring with a 103. Hunter Wernli scored a 108 and Travis Castaneda 109.

North Mahaska will return to action Wednesday, May 14 at PCM for Class 1A sectionals.

Team scores: 1. HLV 335, 2. Sigourney 336, 3. Keota 341, 4. BGM 365, 5. North Mahaska 373, 6. Colfax-Mingo 388, 7. Montezuma 426, 8. Iowa Valley 440, 9. English Valleys 443, 10. Belle Plaine 463, 11. Lynnville-Sully 482.

Top 10 Individuals: 1. Peyton Roth, HLV 75; 2. Brennan McGuire, Keota 77; 3. Gage Heyne, English Valleys 78; 4. Porter Cave, Keota 79; 5. Solon Yates, Sigourney 82; 6. Jordan Tremmel, Sigourney 84; 7. Lance Milton HLV, 85; 8. Billie Kindred, Keota 85; 9. Jaxon VanDerVeer, North Mahaska 85; 10. Ike Molyneux, Sigourney 85.

