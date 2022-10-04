NEW TEACHERS JOIN OSKALOOSA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

An Oskaloosa School District Press Release

OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Oskaloosa Community Schools welcomes 22 news teachers to the community for the start of the 2022-2023 academic school year. New teachers include:

Ms. Baylee Crawford is a kindergarten prep teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Crawford is proud to return to her hometown this fall to begin her teaching career. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education with endorsements in reading, English/language arts, and early childhood from Simpson College. While at Simpson, she was involved in Reading Club, where she tutored young students and was the Vice President for Education Club. Crawford student taught in a 3/4 year old preschool in Winterset and a 2nd grade classroom in Norwalk. She also subbed in Indianola. She worked at Indianola Child Care as a childcare provider for 2 1/2 years before returning back to her hometown.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her dog Ollie.

—

Ms. Stacie Drake is a new middle school science teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Drake earned her BA in elementary education from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL, with middle school endorsements in science, language arts, and special education, and her masters in special education at Western Illinois University, in MaComb, IL. She has experience teaching special education in East Moline and West Sioux Community Schools. She also has served as the Assistant Camp Director at Camp Summit/Youthhope in New Windsor/Moline, IL.

Drake earned the teacher of the year award from West Sioux Community Schools in 2020. She lives in Oskaloosa with her husband, Caleb, and two dogs, Archer and Benelli.

—

Mr. Christopher Ellerston is a middle school choir teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Ellerston earned a BA from Central College in Pella and is working on a master’s of music education from the University of Kansas. Before joining Oskaloosa Community Schools, he was a vocal music teacher for ten years at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Jr./Sr. High School. He taught German and Character and Leadership courses in addition. He serves as the organist and choirmaster at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines. He studied abroad for one year in Austria at the Goethe Institute.

He lives in Pella with his cat Abby and is the accompanist for the Central College A Cappella Choir.

—

Ms. Kobi Evans is a fourth-grade teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Evans started as a long-term substitute teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School last semester and is transitioning to a full-time teaching position this fall. Evans student taught in 4th grade with Hayley Konek at Oskaloosa Elementary School, where a mock interview for class turned into a long-term substitute teaching job for Evans. She also has teaching experience at Albia Grant Elementary. She earned her BA degree in elementary education with a reading endorsement at William Penn University. She prioritizes her students’ mental, physical, and educational well-being and believes in building strong relationships.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her dog Bentley.

—

Mr. Jonathan Fash is a middle school science teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Fash’s real-world knowledge of biology, chemistry, math, and physics stems from his experience as a CNA at Mahaska Health and as a certified pharmacy technician at the University of Iowa. He also served in environmental services at Mahaska Health. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and his certification in secondary education from William Penn University.

Fash is an Oskaloosa alumnus. He lives in Oskaloosa.

—

Mrs. Sarah Fisher returns to her hometown this fall as a kindergarten teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Fisher joins Oskaloosa Community Schools after teaching third grade at Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools, third grade at Waterloo Community Schools, and as a reading and language arts teacher at West Marshall Community Schools. Fisher is a school leader, being involved with literacy and math professional learning communities and designing individualized instruction providing learning recovery for students. She also mentored multiple pre-service teachers and helped implement Leader In Me programming in the classroom. Fisher received the Waterloo Community Schools Global Thinking Award, was a Gold Star Teacher Semi-Finalist in Waterloo, and was nominated Iowa Teacher of the Year.

Fisher is an Oskaloosa alumna. She is married to her husband, Mike, and has one son. She lives in Oskaloosa.

—

Ms. Emily Friedman is a 4th-grade teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Friedman earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa with an emphasis: in math and social studies. She student taught at Hoover Middle School and Orange Elementary School in Waterloo, where she had full teaching responsibility and planned and taught thematic lessons for 140 students on Africa. While a student at UNI, Friedman provided private tutoring for reading, writing, and math students. She helped to coordinate the UNI Dance Marathon and was a member and captain of the UNI Sparkles dance team. She also served as a volunteer counselor at Camp Wyoming in Wyoming, Iowa.

She lives in Pella.

—

Mrs. Dacia Gutcher is a new middle school special education teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Gutcher joins Oskaloosa Community Schools coming from the Moulton-Udell Elementary School as a preschool and special education teacher. She also has experience at South Central Iowa Community Action Program as the Head Start preschool teacher director. She also has health care experience and teaching experience in Centerville, IA. She earned her B.A. degree in Elementary Education with a reading endorsement from William Penn University and Early Childhood endorsements from Buena Vista University. As a teacher, she evaluated student performance and provided resources for children to learn and play.

She lives in Albia with two daughters Alexis and Addison.

—

Mrs. Jessica Hartwick is a title teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Hartwick returns to education after working as a small business owner for 11 years. She earned her BA in elementary education from Iowa State University and her reading specialist endorsement from Morningside College. She worked as a Title 1 reading and math specialist in South Dakota before returning to Iowa. After moving to Pella, she started her own photography business and last year started substitute teaching in Pella.

She lives in Pella with her husband, Ty and three daughters. Addison, Ella ,and Layla.

—

Mr. Jakob Hasley is a new physical education teacher at Oskaloosa High School.

Halsey comes to Osky with much excitement to return to the area of the state where he is from, as he grew up in nearby Montezuma. Before Osky, Hasley served as an elementary PE teacher and an assistant football coach at Louisa-Muscatine CSD. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in K-12 Physical Education, at William Penn University. Halsey will be involved in coaching football and baseball at the high school level to go along with teaching 9-12 PE. Hasley also enjoys hunting, hiking, and golfing in his downtime.

He lives in Oskaloosa.

—

Mrs. Emily Hinnah is a special education teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

She returns to Oskaloosa Community Schools this fall after first experiencing Osky in her university field experience. She graduated from William Penn University with a BA in Elementary Education with endorsements in special education and reading. After commencement, she taught in Pekin Community School District as a 6th-grade math teacher. She also taught for one year at Eddyville Community Schools as a 5th-grade teacher.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her husband, Aaron, and their three children (AJ, Ellianah, and Mayah).

—

Mrs. Alana Hutchinson is the new principal at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Hutchinson is a familiar face and name in Oskaloosa Community Schools as a former social studies teacher at Oskaloosa High School. Her most recent leadership experience is as the School Improvement & MTSS Professional Learning Consultant at Great Prairie Area Education Agency, where she provided her expertise in implementing project-based and inquiry-based learning. She also served on the Social-Emotional Behavioral Health team developing learning modules to implement social-emotional learning competencies.

Hutchinson earned her BA degree and Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University. She lives with her husband, Jess, and two children, Jack (5) and Samantha (3) on their family farm outside of Bussey. Alana is excited to have her family joining her in the Oskaloosa Community. Her husband, Jess, will be working in Oskaloosa and Jack will be in Kindergarten, while Samantha will be in 3-year-old preschool.

—

Ms. Sydney Katko is an elementary kindergarten teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Sydney earned a BA degree in elementary education from William Penn University in Oskaloosa. She also received endorsements in K-8 Reading and Special Education. During her senior year of college, she served as President of the Education Club at WPU. Sydney student taught at OES with Mrs. Mary Hersom and middle school special education with Mrs. Bonnie Dawley at North Mahaska. After graduating in December, she long-term subbed at Osky in 1st grade, which helped her prepare for her newly accepted kindergarten position. Sydney also served as a YMCA Camp counselor and a Sunday School teacher, both positions giving her knowledge and confidence in Early childhood education.

When not at school, Sydney enjoys spending time reading, hanging out with her family, and going on fun adventures with her Fiancé, Riley.

She lives in Oskaloosa.

—

Mrs. Beverly Klem is a special education teacher at Oskaloosa High School.

Klem earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education and child development. She also has a master of arts in teaching learning disabilities from Rockford University in Rockford, IL. Klem has teaching experience at Carlisle (Iowa) Middle School, Elkins Pointe Middle School (Roswell, GA), teaching special education and 7th-grade math and science, and Elko (Nevada) County School District as a special education teacher. She has experience as a Positive Behavior Support teacher and has been a part of the Leader in Me program based on the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

She lives in Pella.

—

Mrs. Riley Ryder is a third-grade teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Ryder begins her teaching career in Osky after graduating with an elementary education degree from the University of Missouri. She strives to foster an environment of understanding, respect, safety, cultural awareness, and empowerment in her first full-time teaching position in Oskaloosa. She student taught in Kirksville, MO.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her husband, Gage.

—

Mrs. Michelle Lahner is the high school nurse at Oskaloosa High School.

Lahner joins the Oskaloosa Community Schools after working as the Nursing Lab Coordinator and an Adjunct Instructor at William Penn University for three years and as a Registered Nurse at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines for a decade. She has a Master of Science in Nursing from Allen College in Waterloo, where her focus was on health education. Lahner is a member of the Mahaska County Board of Health. She is also a leader with the Oskaloosa Elementary Parent Teacher Organization as the organization’s current president.

Lahner is an Oskaloosa alumna and has three children in Osky schools. She lives in Oskaloosa.

—

Mr. David McLaughlin is an industrial technology and agriculture teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

—

Mrs. Kristina (Nina) Mefford is the middle school nurse at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Mefford brings extensive health care experience to the students and staff at Oskaloosa Community Schools. She earned her CNA, LPN, and Associate Degree in Nursing from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. She worked in pediatrics at River Hills Community Health Center, as an RN at Ottumwa Regional Health Center, and at Iowa Health Physicians, Ottumwa Family Practice.

She lives in Hedrick with her husband (Colt) and their three sons (Jaxon, Blake and Brix).

—

Mr. Jerry Richardson is the middle school family and consumer science teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Richardson is returning to Oskaloosa Community Schools. He started his teaching career as a substitute teacher in Osky about seven years ago. Since then, he’s served as the music teacher and middle school and high school vocal music director at Moravia Community Schools. He served his country in the U. S. Naval Reserve for eight years and earned his bachelor of arts in music education at William Penn University. He also has experience as the Assistant Technical Director at the George Daily Auditorium.

He lives in Oskaloosa with his wife Kathy.

—

Mrs. Jennifer Rinehart-Lynch is a new 4th-grade teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Mrs. Rinehart-Lynch is well known in Oskaloosa as a 2001 alumna and as a substitute teacher with Osky schools. She is transitioning to a full-time position this fall. She graduated with a BA from Central College and earned her BA in elementary education from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. She student taught with Leslie Meyer and Kailey Hills at Oskaloosa Elementary School. Before teaching, she operated an in-home daycare working closely with parents to help children meet developmental milestones.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her husband Nic and two sons Barrett and Callen.

—

Mrs. Anna Schaefer is a new middle school science teacher at Oskaloosa Middle School.

Schaefer is well known in Oskaloosa as a 2006 Oskaloosa alumna and as a substitute teacher and paraeducator for the last four years at Oskaloosa Community Schools and Oskaloosa School of Christian Instruction. She is also active with the Oskaloosa High School Marching Band as the color guard director. She graduated from Central College with a bachelor of science degree in social sciences and earned her reading endorsement from William Penn University.

She lives in Oskaloosa with her four children Nathaniel, Weston, Aria, and Roselyn.

—

Mrs. Dee Still is a special education teacher at Oskaloosa Elementary School.

Still graduated with a BA in special education from Saint Ambrose University in Davenport. She also earned her behavior and learning disabilities endorsement from Morningside University. She is an experienced preschool and kindergarten teacher in the Twin Cedars Community School District. She then moved to Ottumwa Community School District as a K-12 BD and LD instructor teaching students with challenging behaviors.

She lives in Knoxville with her husband Dave.