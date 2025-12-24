Musco Lighting Joins Kyle Petty Charity Ride as 2026 Partner

OSKALOOSA — Musco Lighting has been named an official partner of the 30th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, a cross-country motorcycle ride that raises money for Victory Junction, a year-round camp for children living with complex medical and physical conditions.

The 2026 Ride is scheduled for May 1-9 and will travel about 3,400 miles through 11 states in nine days, starting in Sonoma, California, and ending in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the announcement.

Kyle Petty, who founded the charity ride in 1995, said the partnership carries personal meaning because of Musco’s long involvement in motorsports lighting and its Iowa roots.

“I’ve had the privilege of visiting Musco headquarters in Oskaloosa several times,” Petty said in the release, adding that Musco’s “family spirit” has “always made me feel like I was at home.”

Musco CEO Jeff Rogers said the 2026 ride also lines up with a major year for the company.

“With 2026 being Musco’s 50th anniversary, it makes it even that much more special to us,” Rogers said.

Musco’s connection to the charity ride includes past participation by Rogers and retired Musco project manager Kevin Johnson. The 2024 ride also made a “parade lap” by Musco’s Oskaloosa headquarters and visited Musco’s manufacturing operations in Muscatine.

Organizers said Musco will join a long list of returning partners that includes Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, Racing Electronics, Prevost, Wiley X, WinCraft, Goody’s Powder, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, SoundOff Signal and others.

Victory Junction opened in 2004 and provides camp experiences free of charge, supported by donations and corporate partners. Musco, founded in 1976 and headquartered in Oskaloosa, provides sports lighting and facility solutions worldwide.