Mason, Lester Honored in CSC Creative & Digital Design Contest

Oskaloosa–The William Penn Athletic Communications office collected loads of recognition recently as College Sports Communicators announced the winners of its 2025-2026 Creative & Digital Design Contest.

Drew Mason, a graduate assistant in the department, was lauded in four separate categories, highlighted by Individual Awards, Milestones, and Record Graphics.

In that category, Mason won first place in College division, Best of NAIA division, and Best of Graduate Assistants division for his graphic of Kenny Bohney of men’s lacrosse claiming NAIA Player of the Week honors. His graphic for Garrett Katrana (men’s lacrosse) breaking a single-game assists record was also third in both Best of NAIA and Best of Graduate Assistants and 12th in College.

Mason was also first in Best of NAIA and 17th in College within the Major Awards and Championship Graphics category for his graphic of the women’s wrestling national qualifiers.

In the Posters category, Mason was second in Best of Graduate Assistants for his women’s volleyball schedule poster. He was also second in Best of NAIA in the Recruiting Materials category for his working on a men’s wrestling recruiting graphic.

Jordan Lester, WPU’s Director of Creative Media, also claimed a division win, placing first in Best of NAIA (sixth in College) in the Photographer of the Year (Portfolio) category.

In the Game Day Graphics category, Lester was fifth in Best of NAIA for a graphic he produced of the Statesmen men’s basketball team playing Northwestern.

Individual Awards, Milestones, and Record Graphics

Drew Mason–1st (College)

Drew Mason–1st (Best of NAIA)

Drew Mason–1st (Best of Graduate Assistants)

Drew Mason–3rd (Best of NAIA)

Drew Mason–3rd (Best of Graduate Assistants)

Drew Mason–12th (College)

Major Awards and Championship Graphics

Drew Mason–1st (Best of NAIA)

Drew Mason–17th (College)

Posters

Drew Mason–2nd (Best of Graduate Assistants)

Recruiting Materials

Drew Mason–2nd (Best of NAIA)

Photographer of the Year (Portfolio)

Jordan Lester–1st (Best of NAIA)

Jordan Lester–6th (College)

Game Day Graphics

Jordan Lester–5th (Best of NAIA)