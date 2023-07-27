Marvin Feist

Marvin Feist

December 8, 1935 – July 23, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 87

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Marvin A. Feist, 87, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Mahaska Hospice Serenity House. On December 8, 1935, Marvin was born in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Anthony Leo and Eva Marie Christoph Feist.

Marvin was a 1953 graduate of the Claflin (KS) High School.

Marvin served in the United States Army from 1955 until being honorably discharged in 1958.

On August 13, 1960, Marvin was united in marriage to Nancy Atkinson at Clinton, Iowa.

Marvin worked in maintenance at Harvest Day Bakery, Y & S Licorice, and then Sara Lee plants in the Quad Cities, and the family moved to Oskaloosa in August of 1980 when Marvin became the production manager at Oskaloosa Food Products, and “finally” retired when he was 80 years old.

Marvin was a very active member of St. Mary’s Church; a 69-year member of the 3rd Degree Marion Council 4108, Knights of Columbus, and a charter member of the 4th Degree McMullen Assembly, Knights of Columbus.

Marvin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Oskaloosa; their family: Jennifer (& Max) Vander Linden of Wellsville, Kansas, David (& Branden) Feist of Davenport, Bob (& Lori Tafta) Feist of Oskaloosa, Theresa (& John) Grahek, of Sherman, Texas, Paul (& DeDe) Feist of Troy, Ohio, and Sarah (& Allen) Hansen of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers: Richard (& Louetta) Feist of Claflin, Kansas, Lawrence Feist of Denver, Colorado, and Martin (& Patricia) Feist of Austin, Minnesota; a sister, Catherine Doll of Ingels, KS; and two sisters-in-law: Kate Feist of Ellinwood, KS. and Kay Feist of Arkansas City, KS.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Linus, Anthony, Fritz, and Sam Feist; and sisters: Elva Rose Feist and Marilee Huslig.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa with the Rev. Joseph Phung officiating, and assisted by Rev. Thomas Spiegel.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery with military rites accorded by Oskaloosa veterans’ organizations.

Visitation will begin on Friday after 12 Noon at the Bates Funeral Chapel, and the family will be at the funeral chapel on Friday from 4—6 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be designated to either Mahaska Serenity House or to My Father’s House (Oskaloosa Catholic radio station).

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marvin Feist please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.