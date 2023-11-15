MARQUES’ HEROICS KEEP WARRIORS’ SEASON ALIVE

Wichita, KS – The No. 9 Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team kept its season alive with a thrilling double-overtime victory over Barton Community College (KS) on Monday afternoon. The Warriors dropped the Cougars 2-1 in the extra session at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Soccer National Tournament at the Stryker Sports Complex.

Trailing 1-0 with its season on the line and five minutes to play in regulation, the Warriors went to sophomore Gustavo Marques (São Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Anglo Indaiatuba) who buried the equalizer from 25 yards out. Needing a win to keep its season alive, Marques answered the call once again in the opening minute of the second overtime to propel the Warriors to the 2-1 victory.

Indian Hills, who fell to third-seeded Salt Lake Community College (UT) 2-1 on Sunday, scored three key points in pool play action to remain in contention to advance to the semifinal round. The Warriors will need Barton to knock off Salt Lake in the final matchup of Pool C on Tuesday by a score of 1-0 to advance. Barton could also score a 1-1 penalty kick victory to push the Warriors through while a 2-1 win for Barton would force a three-way tie at the end of Pool Play. A three-way tie would result in golden goal sessions on Wednesday.

The win for the Warriors on Monday was just the second national tournament win in program history, joining the 2017 squad who captured a 1-0 victory over Louisburg College (NC). Monday’s win also avenged a loss to Barton from earlier in the season when the Cougars defeated Indian Hills 3-1 on September 1 in Great Bend, KS.

After a scoreless first half between the two clubs, Barton broke free in the 51st minute with a goal off a set piece from 20 yards out. The Cougars managed to hold off a Warrior rally until receiving a pair of red cards late in the match that gave Indian Hills an 11-9 man advantage.

Marques found the back of the net on a strike from 25 yards out at the 85:37 mark to even the match at one-all. The Warriors continued to threaten in the closing minutes, but the deadlock remained heading into overtime.

Following a scoreless first 10-minute session, the Warriors struck almost immediately in the second stanza as Marques buried a cross from freshman Daniel Mulero (Asturias, Spain/Salesianos Santo Angel Aviles) just 23 seconds into the final overtime period to keep Indian Hills’ season alive.

Freshman Harvey Sellers (Surrey, England/Ewell Castle) stopped four shots in the win for the Warriors to earn the victory.

With the two goals, Marques is now tied for fifth all-time in school history with 16 career goals while the sophomore’s 38 career points rank eighth all-time.

Salt Lake and Barton will begin play at 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon from the Stryker Sports Complex.