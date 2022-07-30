Marianne Braaksma

Marianne Braaksma

July 13, 1941 – July 29, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 81

Marianne Braaksma, 81, of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Marianne Katherine Braaksma, daughter of “Carl” Cornelius and Katherine (Smedema) Braaksma, was born July 13, 1941, in Columbus, Wisconsin.

Marianne attended kindergarten through third grade in Denver, Colorado, before the family moved to Oskaloosa, where she was a 1955 graduate of Oskaloosa Christian School and a 1959 graduate of Oskaloosa High School.

Following her education, Marianne worked as a salesclerk and bookkeeper for five years at the Mahaska Bookstore. In 1964, she was hired by the Johnson Abstract Company; she was trained as an abstractor and did accounting for this company. In 1977, she became an owner with Edna Beal and Jack Lamberson of Mahaska Abstract Company. They operated the business together until 1993, when they sold the business to Lyle Seifering, and Mahaska Abstract merged with Johnson Abstract to form Mahaska Title – Johnson Abstract Company. Marianne continued to work through 1998 as an abstractor and office manager.

Marianne enjoyed reading, bowling, traveling, and gardening when she wasn’t working. After her retirement, Marianne also enjoyed many winters in Gilbert, Arizona.

She was a member of the Oskaloosa Altrusa Club for many years and a lifelong member of the Central Reformed Church.

Her family includes her brothers, Dean and Gary Braaksma of Oskaloosa; her nieces: Shari (& Mike) Anderson, of Gilbert, AZ, Charlene (& Keith) Olbricht, of Gilbert, AZ, Angelisa (& Chris) Fynaardt, of Oskaloosa and Jennifer Norgaila, of Oskaloosa; four grandnieces: Madison and Dillan Anderson and Zoe and Sloane Olbricht, all of Oskaloosa; and three grandnephews: Drew and Luke Fynaardt and Finley Norgaila, all of Oskaloosa.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Braaksma; and a sister-in-law, Judi Braaksma.

As was her wish, Marianne’s body has been cremated.

Memorial services are pending. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Altrusa International.