MANAGER ISSUES

by Mike Comfort

The first month of the 1905 season was highlighted by two different managerial controversies which struck two different teams with different results. Waterloo had struggled out of the gate and was stuck in the middle of the standings for much of the 1st month as they dealt with the tragic death of their manager Cole who passed away from appendicitis on April 6 (despite initial reports that he would survive). Burlington and Waterloo would later play a game in order to benefit Cole’s widow. In his place, the directors placed a man named Nagle, who was an old friend of Cole, to look after the interests of the team until a new manager was hired. Nagle, however, conspired to get the management job himself by turning the team against the new manager Meeks, in hopes that the directors would eventually turn to Nagle to take over as manager. In fact once Meeks was named manager, the entire team threatened to go on strike. The Waterloo directors simply told the team that if they did so, they would be suspended and new players signed. The strike did not happen, but they found other ways to protest as they left Meeks behind early in the season when they traveled for a road trip. Nagle was able to convince 3 players to go along with him. The directors of the Waterloo club then fired Nagle and publicly backed Meek. They said they would build a new team if needed for Meek, which ended up not being necessary. They specifically sat the catcher Rogers until he decided if he was a “friend of the Waterloo team”. Meek two weeks later would assert his authority by benching a player for “indifferent ball playing” and “refusing to obey instructions’. The hard stance by the Waterloo organization worked, as Waterloo would win 21 of 29 games.

Burlington wasn’t as lucky with their situation. In late May their manager, Rusty Owens, forfeited a game to Waterloo when he argued that his player’s path was blocked and deserved to be awarded the base. Umpire Quigg disagreed even after Owens grabbed a rule book to show the rule in question. Quigg ordered him off the field and the Burlington team refused to play. Quigg ordered the game forfeited to Waterloo. The Burlington paper said that Quigg was too lenient with Owens’ behavior and the club was going to start an investigation into the forfeit. Owens offered his resignation, but was persuaded not to go through with it.

Just a few days later, Burlington and Owens forfeited another game, this time to Fort Dodge after he was ordered off the field by arguing a call with the umpire using obscene language. Owens was protesting on what he thought was a balk by the opposing pitcher. Quigg, again the umpire, said he did not see it. Owens accused Quigg of being too drunk to umpire the game. Owens said that Quigg used ‘extreme and unlawful’ measures against him and said that his players supported him. Burlington investigated this forfeit as well. It was determined that Quigg would no longer umpire Burlington games. Fans were given free admission to make up for the forfeited game. Quigg responded that he was not drunk and has never been drunk on a baseball field as a player, manager, or umpire. Quigg said that he ejected Owens for ‘vile, obscene, and inappropriate language’ and was later confronted by Owens after the game and threatened with physical harm. Owens supposedly ‘invited (Quigg) to come into an alley’. Quigg said he will continue to treat managers or players the same way in order to ensure clean baseball in the Iowa State League.

The drama continued and confusion reigned when it was reported that Owens resigned (5/27), or was suspended for jumping his contract (5/29), and then reinstated by Burlington (5/31). In reality, Owens jumped his contract with Burlington to play for Dubuque of the Three I League and played in 2 games. He said he thought he could do it. He was reinstated by Burlington and agreed to no more forfeits. Owens also said he doesn’t think Quigg will be in the league much longer, insinuating that other managers are upset with him. Owens wouldn’t last long and he was given his release as both player and manager on June 19, despite being described as the ‘strongest pitcher in the league’. Burlington liked him as a player, but not a manager. Burlington was in last place when he was released. Owens went back to Dubuque to pitch.

Sources

Waterloo Courier, Council Bluffs Nonpareil, Marshalltown Times, Davenport Times

