Man Found Dead After Shooting at Fremont Casey’s, Investigation Ongoing

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

***Updated Press Release From Tuesday 8 am***

On Sunday, February 1st, 2026, at approximately 5:20 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store, located at 203 East Main Street in Fremont, Iowa, in reference to a shooting.

Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, 45-year-old David Michael Dyke of rural Rose Hill, Iowa was found deceased in the parking lot. The preliminary indication was that Mr. Dyke died as a result of a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Officials contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Major Crimes Unit for assistance with this investigation.

On Monday, February 2nd, 2026, at approximately 2:45 am, 45-year-old Michael Joseph Lee, of 109 North Walnut Street in Fremont, Iowa was arrested and charged with Murder in the 1st Degree (Class A Felony). This arrest took place at the Mahaska County Law Enforcement Center. Lee was booked into the Mahaska County Jail and will make his initial appearance in front of the Mahaska County District Court later today.

The body of David Dyke was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be performed.

In addition to the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Sheriff’s Office was also assisted in this investigation by the following agencies: the Iowa State Patrol, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, the Cedar Township Fire Department and the Mahaska Health Hospital.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.

***As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

***Original Press Release***

It is believed that this matter is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. This investigation is in its initial stages and is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to call the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 641-673-0347