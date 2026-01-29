Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary Board Invites Community to Annual Share the Love Event to Support Hospice Care

The Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary Board is excited to invite the community to the 9th Annual Share the Love Event! This year’s event will take place Saturday, February 7th, 2025, at Serenity House in Oskaloosa, IA, featuring a drive-thru take out dinner from Catered 2 U, floral arrangements from Stam’s Greenhouse, an Opal Earrings raffle from Gardner-Collier Jewelry, valued at $600, and an online auction.

The drive thru take-out dinner will be catered by Cater 2 U. Pick-up will be 4:30PM – 6:30PM at Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House. Dinner tickets are $25 Adult and $10 Child. Dinner & Raffle tickets are $5 for 1 or $20 for 5. Tickets are available from Mahaska Health Hospice Auxiliary Members, and Hospice Serenity House.

The event’s food, auction, and raffle items are sponsored, making it possible for 100% of the profits to support the Mahaska Health Serenity House directly. This year, proceeds will be going towards a Serentiy House refresh, enhancing comfort for patients and their loved ones.

“We are so grateful to our generous community members and businesses who join in this effort to support our community.” shared Amanda Doud, Mahaska Health Foundation Director. “Every year the event grows, and with that, every year we’re able to support our patients and their families even more.”

The Auxiliary Board would like to extend a sincere thanks to Musco Lighting, MCG, Mahaska Bottling, Mahaska Health, Stanm’s Greenhouse, and the Oskaloosa Gardener-Collier Jewelry for their generous contributions to the Serenity House mission.

For more information and to purchase raffle tickets, participate in the online auction, and shop apparel, follow the Mahaska Hospice Auxiliary Facebook Page and visit mahaskahealth.org/share-the-love. Tickets can also be purchased directly from Amanda Doud, Mahaska Health Foundation Director at 641-676-7420.

Don’t forget to check out all of the auction items available by following THIS LINK.