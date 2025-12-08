Mahaska Health Welcomes Nurse Practitioner Michelle Harban to the Oncology Team

Mahaska Health is proud to welcome Michelle Harban, ARNP, a board-certified Nurse Practitioner specializing in women’s health and oncology/hematology, joining Dr. Nair, Mahaska Health Medical Oncology Medical Director to the newly expanded Oncology Care Team.

Michelle brings over twenty years of clinical experience and over a decade of care as a Nurse Practitioner to Mahaska Health. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner from the University of Cincinnati, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand View University.

Specializing in gynecological oncology, she has cared for patients through complex treatment plans, chemotherapy management, and ongoing surveillance exams at Community Gynecological Oncology Specialists in Fresno, California, The Iowa Clinic in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Mahaska Health cancer team is led by oncology and hematology specialist Dr. Kiron Nair and surgical oncologist Dr. Daniel Kollmorgen. With recent expansion, the new Cancer Center brings expanded access to advanced care locally, offering patients the latest technology in a space thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortable, supportive environment for patients and families throughout their treatment journey.

“Michelle Harban brings great clinical expertise and compassion to our oncology team.” shared Dr. Kiron Nair, Mahaska Health Medical Oncology Medical Director. “Her commitment to work alongside patients and families through every stage of treatment will further strengthen the personalized cancer care we provide at Mahaska Health.”

To learn more about Hematology and Oncology at Mahaska Health or to schedule an appointment, visit mahaskahealth.org/cancer-care or call 641.672.3360.