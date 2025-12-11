Mahaska Health Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner, Hanna Shively to the ENT Team

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Hanna Shively, ARNP, to the Walk-In Clinic and Otolaryngology, or, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) care teams. Shively is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with specialized training in Otolaryngology and a strong commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.

Hanna Shively earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue Global University. She went on to specialize in Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa, where she developed a strong clinical foundation in Ear, Nose, and Throat care.

Before joining Mahaska Health, Shively served as a Travel Nurse, gaining valuable experience across intensive care, medical-surgical units, progressive care, long-term care, and emergency department settings. This diverse background allows her to care for patients with a wide range of needs, both in urgent situations and in specialty ENT visits.

“Hanna brings a strong clinical foundation in ENT care and a genuine commitment to helping patients feel supported throughout their treatments,” shared Dr. Robert Pettis, Otolaryngologist at Mahaska Health. “We are glad to have her join us in serving patients in our community.”

Growing up in Albia, Iowa, Shively has always appreciated the strong sense of community at Mahaska Health and is excited to care for patients close to home. Mahaska Health is proud to welcome Hanna Shively, ARNP, and looks forward to the expertise and compassion she will bring to patients.

To learn more about Ear, Nose, and Throat services or to schedule an appointment at Mahaska Health, visit mahaskahealth.org or call 641.672.3360.