Mahaska County Supervisors Tackle Road Vacations, Training Updates, and Law Enforcement Agreements

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning, April 7, to address a range of items from public safety contracts to staff training compliance and quarterly financial reports.

Supervisors approved claims for March totaling $1,602,029.72 and accepted meeting minutes from March 17 and March 31. A Carosh Compliance quarterly update highlighted that 90% of county employees had completed their assigned training, with notable improvements in the Sheriff’s Office and jail compliance rates.

A public hearing was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on April 21 regarding the proposed vacation of a portion of 190th Street in Monroe Township. The segment in question is no longer passable, and the adjacent landowner has requested formal vacation of the right-of-way.

Supervisors approved a 28E Joint Public Service Agreement with the City of Oskaloosa for the Southeast Connector Project. The updated agreement ensures timely reimbursement from the city for shared infrastructure costs.

The board made a seasonal payroll adjustment in the roadside vegetation department, bringing back a part-time employee for spring and summer work. They also approved publication of the annual noxious weed destruction notice.

Third quarter reports from the Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff’s departments were approved, and Ted Smith was reappointed to the Mahaska County Veterans Affairs Commission.

Supervisors gave final approval to the McGee’s Acres Subdivision after confirming all necessary signatures and payments were submitted.

The board also discussed at length and ultimately approved a 28E agreement with Keomah Village for police protection services. Supervisors acknowledged ongoing challenges in creating equitable law enforcement funding models for rural communities and small towns. They expressed concern that some towns may be underpaying while others shoulder disproportionate costs. Supervisors noted the agreement helps preserve service in Keomah Village but does not resolve broader countywide concerns about funding fairness.

Finally, the board approved several event requests from the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group to use the courthouse parking lot, including Friday After Five events, Art on the Square, Sweet Corn Serenade, and the holiday light display and parade.

The meeting adjourned after a brief period for public comments.