Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office File Charges In Threats Case

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Monday, November 22, 2021

On Monday, September 20th, 2021, at approximately 9:20 pm, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the North Mahaska High School (2163 135th Street, New Sharon, Iowa) in reference to threats made to a student and the school, via social media (for further details see Mahaska County Sheriff’s press release dated 9/21/2021).

Since the date of this call, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Muscatine, Iowa Police Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Attorney’s Office to investigate this complaint thru a series of social media subpoenas and interviews.

As a result of this investigation, on today’s date, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office filed 2 counts of 1st Degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanors) and 1 count of making Threats of Terrorism (Class D Felony) against 20-year-old Levi Garrett DeLong of Muscatine, Iowa.

These charges were filed with the Mahaska County District court and an arrest warrant has been requested for DeLong.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.