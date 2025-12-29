Mahaska County Conservation Completes New Park Entrance and Wayfinding Signage Project

Oskaloosa, Iowa — December 29, 2025 — Mahaska County Conservation is excited to announce the completion of a new park entrance and wayfinding signage project made possible through a partnership with the Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Iowa.

The project includes new reflective wayfinding signs, updated park entrance signage, and improved kiosk signage at popular recreation sites, all designed to help visitors easily find and enjoy Mahaska County’s parks, campgrounds, and outdoor destinations.

“This project improves both the look and accessibility of our parks,” said Chris Clingan, executive director of the Mahaska County Conservation Board. “We’re grateful to the Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Iowa for investing in Mahaska County and helping us create a more welcoming experience for visitors.”

The signs were produced using high-quality, durable materials to ensure long-term performance and visibility. Since installation, the project has received strong positive feedback from the community and visitors alike.

Mahaska County Conservation looks forward to continuing to improve outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities across the county.

For more information about Mahaska County Conservation, visit Mahaskaconservation.com or follow Mahaska County Conservation on Facebook.