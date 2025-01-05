Little Leads NM Girls to Fifth at EBF

EDDYVILLE – North Mahaska opened the final month of the girls wrestling season with a fifth place finish at the Megan Black Girls Invitational hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Friday. Macie Little continued her winning ways taking first at 125 pounds.

Six NM wrestlers placed at the 17-team tourney. Addison Terpstra had the next best finish taking third at 100 pounds.

Little received a bye to open the meet then quickly pinned Columbus-Winfield-Mt. Union’s Aubrey Valencia in 56 seconds. She pinned Sigourney’s Sadie Clarahan in 4:25 and in the finals won by technical fall over EBF’s Kendra Krause, 17-0.

Terpstra was in a five-person bracket and scored a major decision in the only contested match in the first round. Maritza Tovar of Columbus-Winfield-Mt. Union lost 13-1. Terpstra met EBF’s Hollie Roberts in the semifinals and lost by pin in 27 seconds. Terpstra received a bye in the consolation semifinals then pinned Evelyn Geerds of Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center in 4:13.

Fifteen girls were competing for podium positions at 115 pounds, Kaylia Shipman opened with a 35-second pin of Josie Hill from Central Decatur. In the semifinals, Shipman was pinned by Gretchen Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys, in 3:17. Shipman pinned Kendall Birk in 1:22 to advance to the consolation semifinal. Shipman won by forfeit over Albia’s Sophie Herman then lost to Wearmouth by fall in 4:25 to take fourth.

Lilly Briggs at 110, Kieren Perez at 145 and Amara Edwards-Hinton placed sixth at their respective weights.

EBF cruised to the team title with 261 points. APGC was second with 133.5 followed by Burlington with 105 and Albia with 103. North Mahaska rounded out the top five with 97. South Iowa Cedar League teams Iowa Valley was sixth with 89 points and Sigourney was ninth with 65.5.