Lights, Camera…ACTION!

Get ready for Homecoming 2022!

From Monday, Sept. 12- 16, action-packed activities will be put on by the Oskaloosa Student Council. Dress-up days of Homecoming week will all be based around popular movies to fit our 2022 theme!

Beginning on Monday, Sept 12th, The Breakfast Club (pajama day), Tuesday, Harry Potter (class color day!), Wednesday, Dodgeball (athletic wear), Thursday, Mrs. Doubtfire, and ending with Friday Night Lights (Spirit day).

Some featured events are Powderpuff football, which will be played Monday, Sept 12th, at Lacey Stadium beginning at 8 pm (or after the JV football game)! On Tuesday, Sept. 13th Powderpuff volleyball will take place in the OHS spectator gym beginning after the varsity volleyball game! On Thursday, Sept 15th, our Homecoming parade will take place on the Square!

Line-up will start at 5:30, and the parade will begin at 6:30. All spectators are expected to park away from the lineup in order to prevent traffic for parade members. If your business or organization would like to be a part of the parade, please contact Mrs. Gile as soon as possible at gilek@oskycsd.org.

The coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place at the old stadium directly following the parade! Our speaker this year will be OHS graduate Sarah Sterner Murphy, class of 2008. Come and watch the OHS marching band put on their show and listen to our choir perform!

Finally, the week will end with the Homecoming game on Friday, with the Oskaloosa Indians playing the Keokuk Chiefs! Grab some popcorn and come to Oskaloosa High School’s 2022 Homecoming: Lights, Camera, Action!