Lewton returns to Central as assistant tennis coach

PELLA— A four-year member of the Central College men’s tennis team under Coach Ryun Ferrell, Jackson Lewton is returning to the program as an assistant coach.

Lewton returns to Central after spending two seasons as an assistant tennis coach at Wartburg College.

Graduating from Central in the spring of 2019, Lewton finished with a 10-17 mark in singles and a 9-12 mark in doubles. He lettered all four years and earned an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete honor in 2017.

“Jackson played for me for four years, so he gets what we do and how we do it,” Ferrell said. “He has collegiate coaching experience and understands the league better than most. He’s got a nice knowledge of the game. He wants to learn as much as he possibly can.”

While coaching at Wartburg, Lewton attended the University of Northern Iowa to get his master’s degree in history. He was a double major at Central in both business management and political science.

Lewton’s tenure starts on August 1. He will assist both the men’s and women’s teams.