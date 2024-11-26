LAST CALL TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE YOUNG AMBASSADORS

If you have not placed your monetary votes for your favorite Main Street Young Ambassador prince and princesses, now is the time! Eleven local children ages three through kindergarten are seeking support to become this year’s Young Ambassadors. Voting for contestants will close on Monday, December 2 at 11 am.

Local merchants sponsoring the children have banks with the name and picture of the participant on the bank. Money placed in the canister of your choice is considered votes. As a reminder, any amount of money may be deposited. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Oskaloosa Early Childhood Center and the Lighted Christmas Parade.

The winners will be announced Monday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in a gala event at Center Court in Penn Central Mall. Show your support by voting for these princes and princesses now! As a reminder, the Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 7 at 7 pm. For more information, call the Main Street office of the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group at 641-672-2591.