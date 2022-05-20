Kostric Collects Academic All-District Laurel

Oskaloosa–Aleksander Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) accomplished a great deal on and off the lanes in his career and wrapped up his time in the navy and gold by being named to the NAIA All-District 3 At-Large team as part of the Academic All-America program selected by CoSIDA.

The senior was selected to the district’s first team. The award recognizes student-athletes not only for their athletic prowess but also their successes academically. The NAIA is in its fifth year of having its own exclusive division; prior to that, it was grouped in with other associations as part of the College division. The Academic All-America program began in 1952.

The at-large program includes the following NAIA-sponsored men’s sports: men’s golf, men’s bowling, men’s lacrosse, men’s tennis, men’s swimming, men’s volleyball, and men’s wrestling. Outside of the NAIA, the men’s sports of men’s fencing, men’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey men’s rifle, men’s skiing, and men’s water polo are also part of the at-large program.

Kostric enjoyed a splendid final campaign, averaging 199.5 pins over the span of 60 games. A second-team all-Heart of America Athletic Conference honoree and one-time Heart Bowler of the Week, he had a high game of 279 and once placed in the top 25. He helped William Penn to six regular-season top-10 finishes, including a runner-up placing at the Heart of Championship. The Statesmen then finished sixth at NAIA Nationals and third at USBC Nationals.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must be of at least sophomore academic standing, be a starter or key reserve player (other playing requirements where applicable), maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale, and have attended the nominating institution for at least one full calendar year.