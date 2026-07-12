Kolawole, Ogunsanya Named CSC NAIA Academic All-Americans

Oskaloosa–Women’s wrestlers Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) and Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) were recognized as two of the NAIA’s top scholar-athletes as College Sports Communicators announced its Women’s At-Large Academic All-America teams Tuesday.

Kolawole was named to the 10-person First Team, while Ogunsanya was one of 10 individuals to earn Second-Team honors.

The awards are the first for both wrestlers. The program has now produced three Academic All-Americans as Adaugo Nwachukwu was picked for the Second Team during the 2023-2024 season.

Kolawole, who owns a 3.98 Grade Point Average, was dominant in her sophomore campaign, winning all 20 of her matches en route to both a Heart of America Athletic Conference title and an NAIA crown at 138 pounds.

Ogunsanya (3.95 GPA) was also perfect at 117 pounds, going 14-0 for her Heart and NAIA titles.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.

Posted by on Jul 12 2026. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

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