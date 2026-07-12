Kolawole, Ogunsanya Named CSC NAIA Academic All-Americans

Oskaloosa–Women’s wrestlers Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) and Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) were recognized as two of the NAIA’s top scholar-athletes as College Sports Communicators announced its Women’s At-Large Academic All-America teams Tuesday.

Kolawole was named to the 10-person First Team, while Ogunsanya was one of 10 individuals to earn Second-Team honors.

The awards are the first for both wrestlers. The program has now produced three Academic All-Americans as Adaugo Nwachukwu was picked for the Second Team during the 2023-2024 season.

Kolawole, who owns a 3.98 Grade Point Average, was dominant in her sophomore campaign, winning all 20 of her matches en route to both a Heart of America Athletic Conference title and an NAIA crown at 138 pounds.

Ogunsanya (3.95 GPA) was also perfect at 117 pounds, going 14-0 for her Heart and NAIA titles.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.