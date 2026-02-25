KNOWING THE WARNING SIGNS AND RISK FACTORS CAN SAVE LIVES

OSKALOOSA — Heart disease does not affect everyone the same way, and providers say understanding personal risk is just as important as healthy habits.

Men and women can experience heart problems differently. Men are more likely to report classic chest pressure and pain radiating to the arm or jaw. Women often have subtler symptoms that are easier to miss, including shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, and pain in the neck, back, or stomach. Risk in men often rises in their 40s and 50s. Women receive some protection from estrogen until menopause, but risk increases sharply after age 65.

Age itself raises risk. As people grow older, arteries can stiffen and plaque buildup becomes more likely. Conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol also become more common. Seniors are encouraged to monitor these conditions closely and stay engaged in routine care.

Younger adults are not immune. Family history plays a major role. A history of heart disease before age 55 in men or 65 in women is considered a strong warning sign. Genetics can influence cholesterol levels, blood clotting, heart rhythm, and blood pressure. Families also tend to share habits involving diet, smoking, alcohol, sleep, and stress, which adds to risk.

Recognizing a heart emergency is critical. Warning signs include chest pressure or tightness, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, fainting or nearly fainting, nausea, cold sweats, and unexplained fatigue. If a heart attack is suspected, calling 911 immediately is essential. Patients should not attempt to drive themselves. Life-threatening complications can occur without warning, and trained emergency crews can begin treatment immediately.

Providers emphasize that anyone with questions about heart health should start with their primary care physician. That provider can assess risk and determine whether referral to a cardiology specialist is needed. Early conversations prevent late emergencies.

Heart Month’s message is simple but urgent. Heart disease remains common, but it is not inevitable. Education, screening, and lifestyle changes give people control over their risk. Local providers say every step toward prevention strengthens not only individual health but the health of the entire community.