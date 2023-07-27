Jerry and Kathleen Rempe will be Inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Iowa State Fair.

Jerry and Kathleen Rempe of Mahaska County will be inducted into the 2023 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at 3:30pm.

Jerry and Kathleen Rempe have been dedicated volunteers to the Mahaska County 4-H program since 2000. Both Jerry and Kathleen have faithfully served as Bucket Bottle Goat & Sheep superintendents as well as 4-H Building Superintendents for our Agriculture and Natural Resources project area and Science, Engineering, and Technology project areas. Jerry and Kathleen both share a love for 4-H and have passed this love down through many generations. They have enjoyed watching and supporting their own children and now get the opportunity to watch their grandchildren grow through both livestock and static project areas. We look forward to many more years of advice and commitment you will provide to the youth of Mahaska County. Thank you for your dedication to the Mahaska 4-H program.

Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program. Many inductees serve as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach County council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones or ISU Extension and Outreach staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment, and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.