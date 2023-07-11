IOWA NATIONAL GUARD RECEIVES STATE-OF-THE-ART MILITARY VEHICLE

Johnston, IA – The Iowa National Guard recently received three Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, a new series of military vehicles designed for survivability and tactical mobility in combat environments.

The Iowa National Guard received its first vehicle in January 2023, and two additional vehicles in June.

Weighing in at around 14,000 pounds, the vehicle sports a futuristic exterior with advanced computer technology integrated throughout its structure that makes it uniquely capable to handle heavy loads and protect service members from outside attacks. The JLTV has a touch screen display for maintenance troubleshooting, making it easier for National Guard troops to monitor equipment malfunctions.

The JLTV’s were provided to the Iowa Ordnance Training Center located at Camp Dodge to educate Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers in maintaining these vehicles.

The technical school offers a variety of sustainment and skill qualification courses, including the seven-week Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic transition course which now includes a dedicated week of instruction on the JLTV.

“The capability of this truck is far beyond anything that we’ve had,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Meyer, an IOTC instructor. “It’s fun, it’s exciting to see.”

The introduction of the technologically advanced JLTV into the Army and other U.S. armed forces, including the Marine Corps, is just one indicator of the large-scale modernization efforts taking place throughout the Department of Defense. The vehicle will be operated in addition to the “Humvee,” or High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which the Army has used in training and combat since the 1970s. The Humvee proved to be vulnerable to IED attacks during the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

The U.S. Army’s Combat Support and Combat Services Support office said the Humvee is suited for its original purpose as a light utility truck and provides useful payload and mobility, but “was never intended to be a combat vehicle.”

The Iowa National Guard unveiled the JLTV to the public at the final Summer Concert Series event at Camp Dodge on June 29. Iowans had the opportunity to get a close-up look and learn about the vehicle.

The JLTV’s powerful suspension system, viewpoint cameras, automatic fire extinguisher and heated windshield were just some of the features highlighted as people took turns climbing into the driver’s seat.