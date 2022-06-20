Indians Suffer Heartbreak At Newton

by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians softball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Friday night at Newton when the Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the 7th on a suicide squeeze play to pull out a 7-6 win. The Indians battled back from a 6-4 deficit by scoring 2 runs on 3 hits in top of the 7th inning to set up the wild ending to the game. Even though the Indians out hit the Cardinals in the ballgame, they just couldn’t come through with enough big hits when they needed it. Too many plays that needed to be made were also left on the field as the Indians committed 3 errors which accounted for 4 Newton runs. Presley Blommers started on the mound and went 4 innings. She gave up 4 runs on 5 hits – only 2 runs were earned. She walked 3 batters and did not strike out any batters. Shannon Van Rheenen took the hard luck loss. She pitched 3 innings in relief, giving up 3 runs — only 1 earned. She gave up 3 hits, walked 1 and struckout 1. With the loss Van Rheenen’s record falls to 3-6 on the season.

Leading hitters:

Maleah Walker 2-4, double & single, 2 rbi’s, 1 run scored

Lucy Roach 2-4, double & single, 2 rbi’s, 2 runs scored

Aubrey Boender 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 run scored

Olivia Gordon 1-4

Presley Blommers 1-4, 1 run scored

Lydia Van Veldhuizen 1-4

Alexis Price 1 rbi, 1 run scored