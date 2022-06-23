Indianola Bats On Fire In Win Over Oskaloosa

by Jay Harms

The Indianola Indians bats were on fire Thursday night as they rapped out 27 hits in a sweep of the Oskaloosa Indians winning game one 14-1 in 5 innings and then won the nightcap 8-1. In game 1 Osky and Indy were all tied up at 1, but Indianola broke the game open in the 2nd inning. Three walks, 1 hit batter, 1 error and 3 Indianola hits in the inning gave Indianola a 7-1 lead. Indianola would add another run in the 3rd inning, 3 more runs in the 4th inning and then finished off their scoring by scoring 3 more runs in the 5th inning.

Maria Bishop led Indianola going 3-3, with a homerun and 2 singles. She knocked in 3 runs and scored 4 runs. The Oskaloosa Indians only had 4 hits in the game. Getting hits were Maleah Walker, Olivia Gordon, Alexis Price, and Shannon Van Rheenen. Walker scored the Indians only run and Gordon drove in Osky’s run. Shannon Van Rheenen took the loss on the mound. She pitched 4 innings, while Karly Grubb came in relief and pitched the last inning.

In game 2, the Osky Indians led 1-0 going into the top of the 3rd but Indianola’s Sierra Becker hit a 3 run homer over the left field fence to give Indy a 3-1 lead. Indianola would score 1 more run in the 4th, 1 run in the 6th inning and 3 more runs in the top of the 7th to make the final 8-1. Oskaloosa managed only 3 hits on the nightcap. Olivia Gordon and Kassie Johnson had singles, while Shannon Van Rheenen chipped in with a double. Presley Blommers went the distance on the mound and suffered her 2nd loss of the season. Indianola runs their record to 18-9 on the season and 12-2 in the Little Hawkeye Conference. Oskaloosa falls to 8-17 on the season and 5-12 in the conference. The Indians return to action at Jay Harms Field on Saturday when they host the Osky Invite. The Osklaoosa will play East Marshall at 9:30, East Marshall will then play North Polk at 11:00, and Osky and North Polk will finish off the day playing each other at 1:00