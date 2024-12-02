IMPORTANT LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE INFORMATION

The 37th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7th in downtown Oskaloosa, starting at 7:00 pm. “Our team is thrilled for this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade theme, ‘Twinkling Christmas,’” says Oskaloosa Main Street Director, Angie Foster. “It’s the perfect opportunity for our community to come together and showcase their creativity while celebrating the magic of the season. We can’t wait to see the dazzling floats and the festive spirit they bring to this cherished event.”

As a reminder to the public, there will be NO PARKING all day along parade lineup streets, with much of the parade route closing at 3:00 pm. Vehicles parked in NO PARKING areas will be ticketed and towed at vehicle owners’ expense.

The parade route will be taped off to keep the crowd at a safe distance from the parade entries. For the safety of the float drivers, walkers, and parade-goers, please follow the guidance provided by local Law Enforcement, CERT, and Crowd Control officials throughout the duration of the parade. Oskaloosa Police Department states candy cannot be thrown from a float or moving vehicle. Candy and other items can only be handed out by those walking with the parade entry.

The route will start on High Avenue and turn south down Market Street, turn East on 3rd Ave and conclude at South 3rd Street. Parade announcers will be located throughout the route. Please see map for route information and street closures. All maps and parade information can be found at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/page/main_street_holiday_events/.

Due to limited downtown parking, there will be a shuttle service provided by 10-15 transit on the day of the parade. There will be four available parking locations. Two buses will be operating in a loop at this time. Please see the maps at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/page/main_street_holiday_events/.

Bus 1 – location: Gateway Nazarene Church – 140 Gateway Drive, Oskaloosa, IA

1st pick up to be brought to the square will be at 4pm, last pick up at 6 pm.

Bus 2 – location: Central Church – 815 2nd Ave E, Oskaloosa, IA

1st pick up to be brought to the square will be at 4pm, last pick up at 6:15 pm.

The departure time at the end of the parade will begin at 8:15 pm and last pick up will be at 9:30 pm.

Buses are handicapped accessible.

Handicap parking will be available as marked in the TruBank parking lot facing the Oskaloosa Public Library and designated handicap spots on 1st Ave E. These spots first come, first serve.

Please visit https://www.mahaskachamber.org/page/main_street_holiday_events/ or call the Chamber at 641-672-2591 for more information.