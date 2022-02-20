Ilean Whitehead

Ilean Whitehead

April 10, 1930 – February 19, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 91

Ilean Whitehead, 91, of New Sharon passed away Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Clara Ilean Whitehead, the daughter of Clovis and Josie (Groves) Johnson, was born on April 10, 1930 near New Sharon, Iowa.

Ilean attended school in New Sharon.

On December 24, 1946, Ilean was united in marriage to Arthur Whitehead at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Tom, Ron and Jill.

After they were married, Ilean worked as the New Sharon Telephone Operator for a few years before moving to Newton. Art and Ilean lived in Newton for a few years before moving back to New Sharon to raise their family. They owned and operated the Franklin Hotel in New Sharon for a few years. Ilean also worked as a waitress before becoming an Avon Sales Representative in 1976 retiring in 2018 after 42 years.

Ilean was a wonderful cook and made the best black raspberry pies. Her favorite color was purple and she enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her purple dice. Ilean also enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Bingo. She was known to be a prankster and got a kick out of pulling pranks with her siblings which carried on to her family. She was a member of New Sharon Assembly of God Church for several years and most recently attended the New Sharon United Methodist Church with her daughter.

Her legacy will be honored by her children: Tom Whitehead of Urbandale, Ron (& Kathy) Whitehead of Chanhassen, MN and Jill (& Jeff) Walston of New Sharon; seven grandchildren: Ron (& Betsy) Whitehead, Tania (& Pat) Heyerdahl, Jacqueline (& Jason) Young, Jennifer (& Steven) Wise, Jentri (& Clint) Haworth, Erin Whitehead, and Jacey (& Kyle) Veenstra; 19 great grandchildren; her four siblings: Hanley Johnson of New Sharon, Oscar (& Betty) Johnson of Belle Vista, AR, Dixie (& Gene) VerSteeg of Nashville, IN and Perry (& Marie) Johnson of Wellington, CO; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ilean was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Josie; her husband, Arthur Whitehead; her siblings: Duane Johnson, Ava Jean Stone, Phyllis Story, and a sister in infancy, Cleta Yvonne.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held in the Highland Cemetery in New Sharon.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in New Sharon with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Sharon Fire and Rescue or the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.