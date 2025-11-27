IHCC ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUATION OF SHOTGUN SPORTS PROGRAM

November 26, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Community College has announced its decision to discontinue its Shotgun Sports program at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

“After careful consideration, Indian Hills Community College has made the difficult decision to discontinue the Shotgun Sports program,” stated Kelsi Weeks, Indian Hills Athletic Director. “This decision was not made lightly, as we recognize the tremendous success and positive impact the program has had on our student-athletes and the college community. We’re incredibly proud of what has been accomplished under coach Stalzer’s leadership and grateful to all the student-athletes, families, and supporters who have been part of the program’s journey.”

Head coach Jake Stalzer, who announced his resignation on October 31, led the program through each of its nine seasons of competition within the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) and the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCPT).

The program, which recently completed its fall season at the ICCAC/SCTP State Championship, is committed to compete in the ACUI/SCTP Collegiate Clay Target Championships March 15-22 in San Antonio, TX.

All scholarship-eligible student-athletes will have their athletic scholarships honored in full accordance with institutional policy throughout the 2025-26 academic year.