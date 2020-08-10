Hite Encourages Local Students to Apply for the 2021 Legislative Page Program

(DES MOINES) – Today, Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) released information about the Iowa Legislative Page program and is encouraging area students to apply for the 2021 session.

“The legislative page program is a great opportunity for students to see their state government in action and learn. I strongly encourage area students to consider applying because it is a valuable experience for any young person,” said Rep. Hite.

Each year the Iowa General Assembly employs Iowa high school juniors and seniors from across the state to serve as Pages during the legislative session. The duties of Legislative Pages vary slightly, but they generally provide valuable assistance to legislators and legislative staff. Tasks include operating the chamber switchboard, assisting committee chairpersons, delivering messages, distributing legislation, and sorting amendments. Pages are paid and many schools offer class credit for a student’s work in the Legislature.

Applications for the 2021 Legislative Page Program are due no later than Friday, October 9, 2020.

Parents and students can find more information and application materials by visiting: Legis.Iowa.Gov/careers.