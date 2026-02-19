HEART MONTH PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON PREVENTION AS HEART DISEASE REMAINS TOP HEALTH THREAT

OSKALOOSA — February is American Heart Month, and cardiology providers at Mahaska Health are urging residents to treat it as a wake-up call. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States, and providers say many of those deaths are preventable with early screening and healthier daily habits.

Heart Month runs from Feb. 1 through the end of February and is meant to raise awareness about risk factors, early warning signs, and the importance of regular heart checks. Nearly one in four deaths in the United States is tied to cardiovascular disease. Providers say the biggest concern is that many people do not realize they are at risk until a serious event happens.

In Iowa, heart disease remains a major public health issue. Coronary artery disease, which can lead to heart attacks, makes up a large share of heart-related deaths. Other common heart problems include high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, valve disease, and peripheral artery disease. Smoking, obesity, diabetes, and untreated high blood pressure all increase the danger.

Rural communities face additional challenges because access to preventive care is often more limited. Local cardiology providers say having specialized heart care in Oskaloosa improves access, shortens travel time, and helps patients stay consistent with follow-up care. Early treatment reduces emergency visits and hospitalizations and allows chronic conditions to be managed closer to home.

Routine screening is one of the strongest defenses against heart disease. Basic heart checks focus on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. These numbers often rise quietly, causing damage long before symptoms appear. Adults are encouraged to begin screening in early adulthood and continue throughout life, with closer monitoring after age 40 or earlier for people with risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, or family history.

Some patients may need advanced testing depending on their risk. That can include heart rhythm monitoring, coronary calcium scans to look for plaque buildup, ankle-brachial index testing for circulation problems, or specialty cholesterol testing.

Providers stress that Heart Month is about education, not fear. Recognizing warning signs can save lives. Persistent chest pressure, pain spreading to the arm or jaw, sudden shortness of breath, dizziness, cold sweats, nausea, extreme fatigue, or swollen legs should never be ignored. Calling 911 immediately gives trained medical personnel the chance to treat life-threatening complications on the way to the hospital.

Heart Month’s message is direct: prevention works, early detection works, and community awareness can reduce deaths from heart disease.

Oskaloosa News would like to thank the members of Mahaska Health Cardiology Team for taking the time to answer our questions and help us provide this information.

