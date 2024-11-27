Governor plans to propose statewide policy restricting cellphones in schools

by Robin Opsahl and Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

November 26, 2024

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to propose banning cellphones in Iowa K-12 schools as a top priority heading into the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

The governor first announced her intent to bring up the issue in the January 2025 Condition of the State address last week during an interview with the Gray Media Iowa Capitol Bureau. Speaking at Terrace Hill Tuesday, Reynolds said she did not have a finalized proposal on restricting cellphones in schools, but that she plans to work with schools and school districts that have already implemented similar policies on what a statewide measure would look like.

Several school districts around the state, including Ankeny, Ames, Dallas Center-Grimes and Ottumwa school districts, have implemented differing levels of cellphone bans. Some restrict phones in schools for the entire day, while others restrict their presence in classrooms. Other districts, including Des Moines and Iowa City, are considering similar proposals, with the Des Moines School Board scheduled Tuesday to discuss policy banning cellphones in classrooms.

Reynolds said she wants to “give a lot of respect” to the districts, educators and parents that have already done work on this issue across the state in finding the best policy for their schools.

“There’s been different variations, so whatever I put forward, I want to make sure that I’m respecting the hard work that’s already gone into place by the school districts that have stepped up and implemented it, and really the process that they went through to do that,” the governor said. “So … I want to supplement that and enhance that, I don’t want to really step on anything that they’ve done. So it’ll probably be more of a floor, is what we’re looking at, but just to encourage people to … move in that direction.”

Multiple states already have laws in place restricting cellphone use in schools. KFF Health News reported in September that eight states have such policies in state law. Indiana, Florida and Louisiana’s state laws have already been implemented heading into the 2024-2025 school year, while Minnesota, Virginia, Ohio and South Carolina will be implemented in 2025. California also passed a law that is set to go into effect in 2026.

Another nine states have pilot programs or had their state education departments recommend policies banning or restricting cellphone use in schools. Twelve additional states, including Iowa, have considered statewide policies banning cellphones in schools during previous legislative sessions.

These policies have gained traction on a national level as educators report struggling to control phone usage in the classroom, as well as studies showing links between social media use and higher rates of depression and anxiety among adolescents.

Reynolds said many communities and parents have advocated for school cellphone restrictions — and she has heard positive stories about higher student engagement from schools that have implemented these policies. Even at schools that allow students to use their phones over lunch periods, Reynolds said there are stories that many students are no longer taking out their phones.

“They really, really are starting to reconnect with the (other) kids and being kids,” Reynolds said. “And that’s what they, you know, should be doing. They should be learning while they’re in the classroom, that should be where their full attention is at. And when they’re with the kids in the lunchroom or whatever, during the breaks — then talk. Let’s get back to communicating and having a conversation with each other. We’ve gotten so far away from that, I think that’s part of the problem.”

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, the House Education Committee chair, did not say whether he or other GOP House lawmakers would support a cellphone ban policy, but that the caucus would consider the issue in 2025.

“House Republicans look forward to discussing this issue this session,” Wheeler said in a statement. “We want to make sure we discuss this with all stakeholders, including parents, and ensure the learning environment is as focused on education as possible.”

