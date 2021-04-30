Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation
DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends critical regulatory relief for an additional 30 days to those on the frontlines of COVID-19 recovery.
The proclamation continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.
